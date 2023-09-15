Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90.48 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $90.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00035115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,259,889 coins and its circulating supply is 353,883,709 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

