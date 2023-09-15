Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AVACF. Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of AVACF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

