Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 69.9% in August

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Avenue Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $301,255.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 348,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,108.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $301,255.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,845. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.