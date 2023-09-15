Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 19th

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 18th.
Axcella Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 20,686,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Axcella Health
Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.
