Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 19th

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 18th.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 20,686,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axcella Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

