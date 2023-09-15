Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.