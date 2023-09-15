AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AXIM traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 447,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

