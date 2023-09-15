Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VYM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.