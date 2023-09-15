BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $398,697.04

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and $398,697.04 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002207 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,051,723 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

