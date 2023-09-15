Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 116,683 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.