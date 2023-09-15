Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.64

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.00. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

