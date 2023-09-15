Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,271.92

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,271.92 ($15.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,255 ($15.71). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,285 ($16.08), with a volume of 10,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.96) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.96) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,270.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,205.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

