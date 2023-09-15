Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $6.34 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

