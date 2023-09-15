Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Issues Earnings Results

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Contango Ore stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 6,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,913. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

