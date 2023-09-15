Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,838. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

