Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,177. The stock has a market cap of $328.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

