CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $43.87. 10,086,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,689. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

