Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.4% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 4,492,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

