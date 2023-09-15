Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,047,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,373. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

