Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,804.3 days.
Demant A/S Price Performance
Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $44.00 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.
Demant A/S Company Profile
