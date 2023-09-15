Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,804.3 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $44.00 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

