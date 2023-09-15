Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $18.03. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 6,425 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

