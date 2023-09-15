discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Acquires £195.37 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £195.37 ($244.49).
discoverIE Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:DSCV traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 706 ($8.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 799.92. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 619 ($7.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 958 ($11.99). The company has a market capitalization of £680.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,251.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSCV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
