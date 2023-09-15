Divergent Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.98. 699,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,112. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

