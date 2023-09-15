EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00245400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

