Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $83,007.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,719,376 coins and its circulating supply is 68,719,559 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

