Ergo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,795.69 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $199,795.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,641.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00245571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.55 or 0.00812822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00553207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00058674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,598,613 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

