Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 502,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 734,138 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Expro Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $61,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,906.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,335 shares of company stock worth $1,331,397. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

