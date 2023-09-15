Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $190.46 million and $19.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,963,496 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.