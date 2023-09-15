Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $190.46 million and $19.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035215 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025945 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003342 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,963,496 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars.
