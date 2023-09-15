FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FIH remained flat at GBX 242 ($3.03) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.30 million, a PE ratio of 968.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.10.
