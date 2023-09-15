FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FIH remained flat at GBX 242 ($3.03) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.30 million, a PE ratio of 968.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.10.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

