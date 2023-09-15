First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,177. The company has a market cap of $328.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

