First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,994. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.68 and its 200 day moving average is $427.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

