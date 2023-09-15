First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,391,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,933,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

