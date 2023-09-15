Flare (FLR) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $273.05 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,627,942,075 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,632,590,898.332554 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01123378 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,205,993.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

