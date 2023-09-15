Founders Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,950. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

