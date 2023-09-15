Founders Capital Management Has $159,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.18. 69,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,747. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

