Founders Capital Management Sells 1,204 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HAIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.