Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 636 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 331,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

