Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

