Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 544,745 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

