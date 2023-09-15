Fragasso Group Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $215.95. 364,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,142. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

