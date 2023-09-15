Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,847,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

PCG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,704,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,988. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

