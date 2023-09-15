Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 449,263 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

