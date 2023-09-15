Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,501 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.02. 709,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

