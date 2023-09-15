Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,882,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 142,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,803 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

