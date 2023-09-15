Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 14,534 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.82. 5,279,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.