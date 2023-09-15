Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 4,369 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $51.55. 673,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

