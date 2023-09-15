FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 13,925 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $57.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 23.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 14.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

