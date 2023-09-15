Gas (GAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.48 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $139.48 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00008861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

