Grin (GRIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,184.54

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $346,184.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00246137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00813290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00551009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00058908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00118877 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.