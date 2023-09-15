Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SRAD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 210,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,144. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

