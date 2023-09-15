Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DHT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DHT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 2,123,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

